BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021 to be Released Today, Direct Link Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the 2021 Class 10 exam admit card today at the official website at biharboardonline.com. Schools have to log in to the website with their login IDs and passwords to download the admit card. Students who have registered for the Class 10 Bihar board examinations and are due to take the upcoming 2021 board exams, can visit their schools and take their BSEB Class 10 admit cards.

The Bihar Board 2021 Class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to February 24. The practical exams for Class 10 will be held between January 20 and January 22. The board has also released the BSEB Class 10 sample papers on the board's official website to allow the candidates to prepare for the upcoming board exams and get them accustomed to the BSEB Class 10 exam pattern and marking scheme.

How to Download BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Login using the institute credentials

Step 3: From the designated link, download the admit card

The school principals have to sign the BSEB 2021 Class 10 admit cards and distribute them. The Bihar board in a statement said: “School principals must ensure that the BSEB 2021 admit cards of all the students have been downloaded and distributed so that the students do not face any difficulties while appearing in the Bihar Board practical and theory examinations.”

The exam conducting body has also provided the BSEB board Class 10 students with helpline numbers and email ids to resolve queries on Bihar board Class 10 admit cards. These are 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, and bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.

The board had earlier released the BSEB board Class 10 dummy admit cards to allow students to inform the board of mistakes in the board’s Class 10th admit card 2021.