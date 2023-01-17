BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 Released, How to Download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the admit cards for the class 12 or intermediate examination 2023 today, January 17, on the official website at inter23.biharboardonline.com. School officials can download the admit card for the intermediate board exam and distribute it to the students. The BSEB class 12 2023 exams will be conducted between February 1 and February 11. To prevent any last-minute confusion, students are required to bring a printout of their admit cards to the exam centres.

The link to the admit card will be live until January 31. There will be two shifts for the intermediate board exam, with the first shift timings fixed from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift fixed from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. A video explaining how to access and distribute admission cards to students taking the intermediate board exam has ben posted on the Bihar School Examination Board’s Twitter account.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023: How to download

School officials must follow the steps given below to download the admit cards of their students:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB at inter23.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the “BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023” link shown on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the school’s user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: The students’ admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit cards and download them.

Step 6: Take printouts of the admit cards to distribute them to the students appearing for the exams.

Students are instructed to collect their admit cards from their respective institutions in order to be allowed to enter the exam hall. The school principals are required to sign and stamp the admit cards before distributing them to the students. Furthermore, it is crucial that Class 12 pupils carefully read the information given on their admit cards. Corrections to the admit card will be allowed after it has been issued to the students.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the class 10 and class 12 exam schedules for the year 2023 earlier last month. The matriculation or class 10 examination is scheduled to take place between February 14 and February 22 according to the official schedule.

