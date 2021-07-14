BSEB Bihar Board Class 9 Admissions: Here's How to Register

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is accepting registrations for Class 9. The registration process had begun on July 11 and will conclude on July 31. As per the schedule released by the Board, the principals of the schools affiliated with BSEB will have to register the students for the academic year 2022-23. The authorities will have to provide the hard copy of the form to the candidate after downloading it from the official BSEB website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Once the form is provided to the student, they will have to fill all the details asked accurately and submit it to the school authorities. In order to download the form available online these steps will have to be followed:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your preference and go to the official BSEB website, http://seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website there will be a link that reads registration. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open wherein you will have to click on the relevant registration form

Step 4: The form will open a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the form and hand it over to students.

The student will have to attach their photograph and mention details including school code, category, school name, their own name, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, caste, religion, area, mobile number, email id, address, bank account number, and subjects. For completing the form the student will have to sign it himself or herself and will also have to ensure that their parent or guardian signs it as well. Apart from that, the principal’s signature and seal also fall under mandatory sections of the form.

In case there is any technical issue regarding downloading the form then the school authorities will have to approach the board for getting it resolved.

