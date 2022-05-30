BSEB Bihar Board DElEd Registration, Exam Forms Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set tot start the registration process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022. As per the official notification, the registration will begin from May 30, 2022. All the interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official websites of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB D.El.Ed application form will be available till June 11. The respective teacher education institutes will download online forms and share it with their students and submit it back with the officials after filling the form. Apart from registration cards, the application forms for first year exams of 2021-23 batch and second year exams for 2020-22 batch have also been released at the officiail website.

Candidates must note candidates will have to submit their filled application forms with all the necessary documents to their school authorities.

Bihar DElEd 2022: How to do registration?

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to be able to apply for the exam.

Step 1: Visit the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step2: Click on the DElEd registration link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Download the application form

Step 5: Fill the form and submit

Bihar DElEd 2022: Application Fee

To be able to apply for the exams , students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 for all categories.

The application fee for the examination can be paid online by any one of the following methods, Credit card, Debit card, Net banking and Allahabad Bank Payment Gateway Service.

Query In case of any query regarding the registration process or payment of fees, the candidates can reach out to the Board. Candidates may call at: 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239, to connect to the board staff.

The exam is conducts for admission in all private and government colleges of Bihar. Candidates need to qualify the Senior Secondary Examination from any recognized Board or Institution to appear for the entrance exam.

