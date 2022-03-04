BSEB Bihar Board Inter Answer Key at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, How to Raise Objections

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has released the answer key for the inter or class 12 board examination 2022 on its website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can access the answer key for the objective questions asked in the class 12 board online and raise their concerns, if any, till 5 pm of March 6. Any concerns raised after the window closure will not be entertained by the board.

The Bihar Board class 12 exams were held offline from February 1 to 14 with objective questions constituting 50 per cent of the total marks in the exams. The objective exam was taken on OMR sheets. A total of nearly 13.45 lakh students had registered for Bihar Board class 12 exams this year.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Answer Key: Steps to download and raise objection

Step 1: Log onto BSEB’s official portal

Step 2: Click on the ‘Answer Key & Feedback Portal of Intermediate Annual Exams 2022’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Or you can directly initiate the process of raising an objection.

Step 4: Enter your Bihar board class 12 roll number before submitting the request.

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Cross-check your response before raising an objection (if any) by selecting the question number.

Step 7: You may choose to download a copy of the answer key for future use and reference.

Bihar board class 12 exam evaluation began on February 26 and will continue till March 8 across various centres identified by the board. The results are expected to be announced this month. The Bihar board had divided the academic year into two parts with each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus.

Meanwhile, the result for the Bihar board class 10 exams is also expected to arrive soon. The exams were conducted offline at various centres in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm to 5 pm between February 17 and 24. Almost 16 lakh students had registered for Bihar board class 10 exams.

