BSEB Bihar Board Inter, Matric Board Exams 2022 in February, Date Sheet Released

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 and 12 board exams will be held in February. Unlike other boards which are holding their exams twice, Bihar Board will hold its annual exams as usual. Last year too when most boards had cancelled their exams, Bihar Board went ahead and held exams. This year’s exams will begin from February 1 for inter students and conclude on February 14. The class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to 24.

Bihar Board exams will take place amid covid-19 precautions. The board exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second shift will be held from 1:45 to 5 PM. While the exam will be for three hours, students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

BSEB Inter Exams 2022

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Datesheet

To pass Bihar Boards (both class 10 and 12) students need at least 33 per cent marks in each exam as well as overall. Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects can improve their score by taking the compartmental exam. However, those who will be failed in more than two papers will have to repeat the year.

Meanwhile, BSEB has already released the dummy admit cards for class 10 board exams 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com. More than 16.5 lakh students had registered for the matric exam last year. This year too a similar number of students are likely to take the matric board exam. Bihar board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent this year and half of the exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

