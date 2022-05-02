BSEB Bihar DElEd Registration Opens, Apply at secondary.biharboardonline.com till May 5

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened D.El.Ed. 21-23 academic session application forms starting Monday, May 2. Candidates, who missed the chance last time, can now apply till May 5 on the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the board has announced that the application forms have reopened for all candidates. In the notification, the board has also mentioned that after successful registration, BSEB will issue a dummy registration card in which the candidate must check all the credentials.

Candidates who have already filled the form and have mistakenly committed an error in the form can also get it corrected during this time. The reopened window from May 2 to May 6 at secondary.biharboardonline.com will also serve as an application form edit window.

The board is giving the last chance to candidates through the re-opening of forms and activation of the correction window. Those who fail to fill out the forms or correct the errors this time won’t get another chance.

Bihar DElEd: How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit the online application portal of the Bihar board, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the designated link under Important Links.

Step 3: Now, register using your required credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and submit it.

Step 5: Pay the requisite fees and make the final submission.

Step 5: Print or save the pdf of the form for future references.

Currently, the board is special exams for Class 12 students. Earlier, the board announced the results of Class 12 on March 16. The board has witnessed a graph high improvement this year with a passing percentage of 80.15 per cent which was 78.04 per cent in 2021. The special exams will be concluded soon.

To help candidates with a smooth registration process, the board has also released some helpline numbers. In case any candidate faces any issue during form filling or while making the payment, they can contact helpline numbers 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, or 2232239.

