BSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule for 2021: Papers to be Held in February

BSEB Class 10 and BSEB Class 12 exam schedules for 2021 have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board. Those who are in Class 10 or Class 12 in Bihar Board can check the complete schedule by visiting the twitter account of the BSEB.

BSEB Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2021, while BSEB Class 10 papers will be taking place from February 17 to February 24, 2021.

Bihar Board Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts, the first one from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second one from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. On the other hand, Bihar Board Class 10 papers will also be taking place in two shifts. In the first shift, exams will either be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm or 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. In the second shift, some papers will be held from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm, while others from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

The BSEB has decided to give a “cool off” time of 15 minutes to the students. These additional 15 minutes will be provided so that students could read and analyse the questions before answering them. They will not be allowed to write answers during this cool off period.

The practical exams for BSEB Class 12 will be conducted from January 9 to January 18. Besides, schools will take to internal assessments for science and social science. The internal assessment in these subjects will be done on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

This year, Bihar Board declared the Class 12 results on March 25, the day when the first nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The results were announced for all the three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science.

The BSEB released Class 10 results on May 25. This year, results were delayed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and coronavirus-related restrictions.