BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2021 Released at Biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Class 10 admit card at its official website -- biharboardonline.com. The admit card issued is for the Class 10 Board examination beginning February 17.

In order to download the BSEB Class 10 admit cards, respective schools will be required to login to the website with a registered ID and password. Students appearing in the examination will have to visit their respective schools and take their BSEB Class 10 admit cards. The Bihar Board 2021 Class 10 examination is scheduled between February 17 to February 24, 2021, while the BSEB Class 10 practical examinations will be conducted between January 20 and January 22.

How To Download BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB -- biharboardonline.comStep 2: After the homepage opens, click on “BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2021 download”Step 3: A new window will open. Login with the institute credentials which includes login ID and passwordStep 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ tabStep 5: Admit card will appear on the screen.Step 6: Download the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2021 and take its print out.

The school principals will be required to download and distribute the admit cards among the students. The Bihar board said, “School principals must ensure that the BSEB 2021 admit cards of all the students have been downloaded and distributed so that the students do not face any difficulties while appearing in the Bihar Board practical and theory examinations.”

According to the schedule decided by BSEB, the examination will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Then, the second shift, which is the afternoon session, will commence from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. It should be noted that no students will be allowed to appear for the board examination without presenting the admit card.

The BSEB Class 10 sample papers have been released on the official website of the board for the candidates to practice for the upcoming examination and get accustomed to the exam pattern and marking scheme.

In case of discrepancies, Class 10 students can reach the authorities on the helpline numbers and email ids to resolve problems. The numbers are 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227, and bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.