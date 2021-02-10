BSEB D.El.Ed Answer Sheet Scrutiny Application Window Opens; Check Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) answer sheet scrutiny application window. Candidates who are not satisfied with their masks in the first and second-year examinations can apply for a scrutiny review at the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 18. The board had declared results of D.El.Ed first and second-year students on February 3.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor at a press conference said, students will be required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee while applying for the scrutiny. BSEB has also released a helpline number --0612-2232257, 2232239 for candidates. All those seeking clarification may get in touch with the authorities via these helpline numbers.

BSEB D.El.Ed Scrutiny: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB D.El.Ed - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, chose your session - 2019-21 or 2018- 20 and click on the ‘Proceed’ button

Step 3: On a new page, click on the link that reads: "Apply for scrutiny”

Step 4: In the space provided, key in your roll number and click on the ‘login’ button

Step 5: A new page will open on your computer screen

Step 6: On a new window, paper-wise scores will be displayed.

Step 7: Candidates should put a check the box of the subject of which the answer sheet has to be scrutinised

Step 8: Pay the requisite application fee and proceed

Step 9: The application fee can be paid in an online mode via credit, debit card or net banking

Step 10: Once the fee is paid, download the receipt