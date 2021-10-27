BSEB DElEd Exams from November 15, 1st, 2nd Year Exam Schedule Released at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) has released the schedule of the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exams. The first-year exams for the 2020-22 session will begin from November 15 and continue till November 22. While the second-year exam for the 2019-21 session will commence from November 24 up to November 27. The detailed exam schedule has been released by the Bihar board.

The admit cards of both exams have been uploaded on the committee’s official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com on October 26.

For the first-year DElEd exams, it will be conducted in two shifts each day. For November 15 and 16, it will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. While from November 17 to 22, the first shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

BSEB DElEd first year datesheet 2020-22

November 15 — Understanding of society, Education and curriculum, Childhood and the development of children

November 16 — Early childhood care and education, School culture, Change, and teacher development

November 17 — Understanding of language and early language development, Gender and inclusive perspectives in education

November 18 — Pedagogy of Mathematics-1 (primary level), Pedagogy of Hindi-1 (primary level)

November 20 — Proficiency in English, Pedagogy of environmental studies

November 22 -Art Integrated Education, Information and communication technology in education

The second-year DElEd exams will also be held in two shifts each day. For November 24, it will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm, and from November 25 to 27, the first shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

BSEB DElEd second year datesheet 2019-21

November 24 — Education in contemporary Indian society, Cognition, Learning, and development of children

November 25 — Towards self-understanding, Health, yoga, and physical education in school

November 26 — Pedagogy of English (primary level), Pedagogy of Mathematics-2 (primary level)

November 27 — Pedagogy of Hindi-2 (primary level), Pedagogy of anyone subject for upper primary level (classes 6 to 8)

Candidates must remember to carry a hard copy of the admit card to the exam centres without which they will not be allowed to enter the hall. They must also check the hall ticket carefully as it will contain crucial details like the candidate’s roll number, name, allotted exam venue, and other important instructions. E

