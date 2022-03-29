BSEB DElEd Registrations Begin at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) from March 28 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply is April 8. Candidates can, however, register till April 10 with late fees.

Students can fill and submit the application form for Bihar DElEd admission 2021-23 from their schools. Following which, the schools will tally the data with the records available to them and fill the online form of the Bihar DElEd on the website of the board.

BSEB DElEd Registrations 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared intermediate or class 12 from Bihar Board or any other recognized boards can apply for BSEB DElEd. Further, they must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in class 12 - for general category candidates and a minimum of 45 per cent marks for reserved category candidates).

BSEB DElEd Registrations 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB

Step 2: Click on the link of the BSEB DElEd registration

Step 3: Fill the form with required details

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the registration form

Step 5: Submit to the respective schools

BSEB DElEd Registrations 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 400.

BSEB DElEd Registrations 2022: Exam pattern

The Bihar DElEd will be conducted in the online mode for 150 minutes. It will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For every correct answer, candidates will get 3 marks and one mark will be deducted for wrong attempt. The total marks for the entrance exam is 450. The syllabus includes math, Urdu or Hindi, English, social studies and science.

BSEB will issue dummy registration cards based on the online application form on its official website on April 11. If there are errors in the registration card, students will be able to rectify them through the board’s website between April 11 and 13. For further assistance regarding online registration of the Bihar DElEd, applicants can contact the school board at 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.

