BSEB DElEd Registrations to Begin on Today, 10th Pass Students Can Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the registration process for DElEd (Face-to-Face) 2020-22 session will begin from tomorrow, June 22. The last date for online registration process is July 5.

Before the official process begins, the principals of the DElEd institutions had to download the form, from the official Bihar board website. It will be the responsibility of the principals to make the form available to the students of their respective institutes. The institutes will also have to cross check all the info before the registration is finalised.

Once the form is filled by the candidate it will be verified and only then their registration will be complete. The registration fee has been fixed at Rs 400 and the last date to pay the same is July 7. After this process is completed, the Bihar board will issue dummy registration card on the basis of registration form filled online.

The dummy registration card will also be released on BSEB’s official website from July 6 onwards. Any correction that needs to be done in the dummy registration card must be completed between July 7 and July 9.

In case there is any problem regarding the registration process the aspirants can contact the authorities on these helpline numbers: 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239.

Meanwhile, BSEB has also started the registration process for Online Felicitation System for Students (OFSS) Admission 2021 on June 19. The candidates who have successfully passed class 10 can register themselves for class 11 through the board’s official website. Students who do not have access to a computer can visit the Sahaj Suvidha Kendra setup by the government to complete the registration process. The state has as many as 6,102 kendras for the convenience of the students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here