BSEB Extends Application Deadline for Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has extended the deadline to fill the form to appear for compartment exams. The last day to fill the form was April 10 which now has been extended till April 15. Candidates who have not submitted the application fee will get an extension till May 20, as per an official notice released by the Board.

A total of 2,94,317 students failed the intermediate exams. Those who could not attain passing marks in one or two subjects can apply for compartmental exams. Just like final exams, in compartment exams too candidates need to obtain 33 per cent marks to pass the exam.

The result for these compartmental exams will be declared in May. The exact dates are not decided yet. Students who clear compartmental exams will be declared pass and they will get to pursue higher education.

Of over 12 lakh students who appeared for the Bihar Board intermediate exams, 78.04 per cent of students passed the exams this year. Stream-wise, commerce students had performed the best. The overall pass percentage of the science stream was recorded at 76.28 per cent; for arts and commerce the pass percentage was recorded at 77.97 per cent, and 91.48 per cent.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here