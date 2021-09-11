BSEB Inter Admission 2021: Second Selection List to be Released on Sunday

The second selection list for Bihar Board Inter admission 2021 will be released on September 12. The list will be released through OFSS by Bihar School Examination Committee, Patna. BSEB on Friday issued a detailed notification regarding the process. Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) is an online portal by BSEB which enables students to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/Schools affiliated to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Bihar.

The students can register for admission to institutes and stream according to their choice based on the second list, which goes out on September 12. The registration process for institutes and stream selection will start the same day and continue till September 17.

According to the notification, the applications were invited for admissions in Inter through OFSS to release the second selection list. The data of daily registrations will be uploaded online on the OFSS portal.

The Bihar Board had given an opportunity — to choose a new college or a school until August 24 — to students, who were unable to qualify for the first list of admissions. Students were allowed to choose a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 options at a time. The name of students in the second list will be based on this process.

Follow Covid Protocol:

According to the notification, the students were asked to follow covid protocols during the enrolment. They were asked to follow guidelines — wear masks, maintain social distancing and use a sanitiser.

