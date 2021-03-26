Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Dips, Girls Perform Better Than Boys

While it is a celebratory result for the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) which has consecutively for the third year became the first educational board to have announced the result, however, the number of students passing the Bihar Board inter exam has fallen.

While last year, 80.44 per cent of the 12 lakh students who appeared for the exam had passed it. This year, the pass percentage has dropped to 78.04 per cent. Females have fared better than male students. Among the total girl students who appeared for the exam, 80.57 per cent cleared it while for boys the pass percentage was at 75.71 per cent.

Even the toppers in all the three streams are women candidates. In arts stream Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar have jointly topped with 463 marks, in commerce, Sugandha Kumari has got the top rank with 471 marks. MD Chand from Kishanganj has missed the tip rank by just one mark in the commerce stream. In the Science stream, Sonali Kumari got a position with 471 marks.

Among the students who cleared the examination, more than 4.4 lakh candidates secured first division in 2020. This has gone lower too 3,61,597 students getting first division while 542993 students passed in second and 1,41,352 students have passed the Bihar Board Intermediate exams in the third division.

In the, a total of 5.39,131 candidates had participated of which were 3,68,511 are boys and 1,70,620 were girls. In the science section, as many as 2,14,657 candidates got first division while 1,88,574 got second and 8036 got third division. The overall pass percentage of the science stream is 76.28 per cent.In, a total of 73,901 candidates appeared. Of the total, 48,441 were made and 25460 were female candidates. A total of 37,258 students from the stream have passed the exams in the first division and 24,242 in the second and 6,106 in the third division. A total of 67.606 students passed the BSEB Inter exam in commerce. The pass percentage of the stream is 91.48 per cent

In the Bihar Board intermediate exams for the class 12 arts stream, a total of 7,26,716 students appeared. Of these 2,79,312 were male students and 4,47,404 females. Of the total 7.26 lakh, as many as 1,09,530 passed in the first division and 3,29,926 passed in the second division. As many as 1,27,194 students passed in the third division. A total of 5,66,650 students passed the BSEB intermediate exam in the arts stream. The pass percentage of the section was 77.97 per cent

Over 13.5 lakh students who registered for the exam can check their results at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Board concluded the exams on February 13 and has announced results on March 26, within 41 days.

Candidates would need their registration details such as roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board results. The passing certificate and mark sheet will be made available to the students through their respective schools.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation of answer sheets. The Board will open the revaluation window on its official website shortly. Those who have not qualified for the Class 12 exam will get an opportunity to appear for the compartment exam.

Last year, in the Science stream, Neha Kumari bagged the top spot by scoring 476 marks out of 500. In the commerce stream, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped with 476 marks and Sakshy Kumari topped in the Arts stream with 474 marks.

In 2019, 79.76 per cent of candidates had passed the Bihar Board Class 12 exam. In the Science stream, there were two toppers-Rohini Prakash and Pawan Kumar. Both of them have scored 473 marks. Two candidates had topped in the Arts stream as well-Rohini Rani and Manish Kumar- who have secured 92.6 per cent with 463 marks. Satyam Kumar had topped in Commerce stream with 472 marks.