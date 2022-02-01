BSEB Inter Exams Begin for 13.45 Lakh Students, Bihar Board to Have 10 Sets of Question Papers

While the debate is still on for most of the board, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started to hold the exams from today, February 1. A total of 13,45,939 students registered to take the Bihar Board Inter exams. This includes 6,48,518 female students and 6,97,421 male students.

The exams will be held across 1,471 exam centres. To prevent cheating, the state has imposed section 144 at 200-meter radius of the exam centres. Before entering the exam centre, candidates will undergo frisking. The authorities will have to update after checking every 25 candidates. Bihar Board has also set up a WhatsApp group BSEB Exam 2022 wherein the board will share updates related to the exams.

On the first day of the inter boards, BSEB is holding a mathematics exam. Over 4.52 lakh students have registered for the subject. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 to 12:45. On February 2, the exam will be held in the second shift from 1:45 to 5 pm for Hindi. As many as 6,88,833 candidates will appear for the Bihar Board exams on day 2.

Board has decided to have 10 sets of question papers to ensure fair exams. Students will have to answer any 50 questions out of a total of 100 questions. If a candidate answers more than 50 questions, the first 50 questions will be calculated. The exam will have 50 objective type questions and 50 subjective. Students need to answer 10 subjective questions for two marks, 10-questions for two marks and 50 one-mark objective questions.

Candidates will have to report at the exam centres at least 10 minutes ahead of the exam. For the morning shift, candidates need to report at 9:20 while for the second shift, the entry will be closed at 1:35 pm. Differently abled candidates will be given 20 extra minutes to write the exams.

The exam will be held in Covid-19 guidelines. Wearing masks, maintaining social distance will be mandatory throughout the exams. The Bihar Board claims to have sanitized all exam centres ahead of the exam.

