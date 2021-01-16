BSEB Intermediate Admit Card: Bihar Board Class 12 Hall Ticket 2021 Released

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for intermediate or Class 12 exams 2021on its official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com today onJanuary 16. Candidates who have registered for the Class 12 examination (BSEB Intermediate exam 2021) can collect the admit card (Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2021) from their respective schools.

In this regard, the chairman of the committee, Anand Kishore said that the BSEB Class 12 admit card uploaded on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com will be available on the website till January 31, 2021. BSEB Inter Board Examination (BSEB Intermediate Exam 2021) will be held from February 1 to February 12.

Head of schools can download their admit card (Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2021) from the official website using their user ID and password and distribute it among the students.

These admit cards will be used only for theory examination, as per the official notice. The BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 will have the details of the examination center andthe session of the examination, among others. Candidates need to verify the details. In case of any error in the details of the BSEB Class 12 admit card 2021, the students will have to get in touch with the authorities. Also, principals facing difficulties in downloading the admit card can contact the helpline number 0612-2232074, 2232257.

The BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2021 (BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2021) will mention COVID-19 guidelines as well. Candidates are required to study these instructions thoroughly before the examination and be prepared accordingly. Schools will set up appropriate kiosks to maintain social distancing to distribute the admit cards.

In view of COVID-19, Bihar Board will conduct inter examination in two shifts this year. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will run from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

This year, BSEB will have a new marking scheme for the inter examinations. According to the Bihar Board, if a student fails to get the minimum qualifying marks in compulsory subjects, the marks of additional subjects will be adjusted.