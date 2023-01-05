CHANGE LANGUAGE
BSEB Issues Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Admit Cards for Those who Failed to Pay Exam Fee
1-MIN READ

BSEB Issues Class 12 Practical Exam 2023 Admit Cards for Those who Failed to Pay Exam Fee

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 16:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Heads of schools can download the admit cards on inter23.biharboardonline.com (Representative image)

BSEB has published admit cards for those students who were unable to pay the exam fees

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the admit cards for the Bihar Board Class 12 practical exam in 2023 on December 19. However, those students who failed to deposit the respective examination fee within the specified time period will be now able to view and download their admit cards on the official website.

Heads of schools can download the admit cards on inter23.biharboardonline.com. Students’ names, roll numbers, and the exam centres of the BSEB Class 12 practical exam in 2023 will be listed on the admit cards.

The BSEB official Twitter handle put out the announcement stating that the applicants whose admit cards were not issued due to shortlisting and/or non-deposit of examination fees could now access them on the website and can be accessed and downloaded up until January 9.

Read | Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Schedule Out, to Begin From Feb 1

Heads of schools can download the concerned students’ admit cards using their user ID and password. The BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam will be administered by the Bihar Board between January 10 and January 20.

BSEB class 12 practical exam 2023 admit card: How to download

STEP 1: Go to the official website of BSEB – inter23.biharboardonline.com.

STEP 2: School Head/ principals must log in with their user ID and password.

STEP 3: The admit card of students that were previously not issued will appear on the screen.

STEP 4: The BSEB Class 12 admit cards can now be downloaded for further use.

For the Class 12 Bihar Board examinations, students are instructed to obtain their individual admission cards from their respective schools. Before handing over the admit cards to the students, the principals of the school must make sure to sign them. Additionally, it is essential that students in Class 12 thoroughly review the information on their admit cards.

Meanwhile, a revised schedule for the Bihar Exam Board Classes 10 and 12 in 2023 was released by the board. The schedule indicates that the BSEB Class 10 exams will start on February 14 and end on February 22.

