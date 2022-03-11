BSEB Matric, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 at onlinebseb.in by March 25

The results for the Bihar Board 10th exam that was held in February is soon going to be out. As per the media reports, Bihar Board Exam 2022 will be out by March 25 and students can check it on the main website of the board at onlinebseb.in.

Among the several states, Bihar Board Exam was concluded first and possibly this is why the results will also be out first. It is believed that the result of Bihar Board High School (BSEB 10th Result 2022) will be released after Holi festival. Once the result is out, students can check it at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Reports claim that soon after the boards exams were over in February, the evaluation of Bihar Board 10th paper was started on March 5 2022. The evaluation process of Bihar Board class 10th paper will continue till March 17, 2022. It is likely that the results will then come by March 25, 2022.

Advertisement

Bihar Board 10th result: How to check BSEB result?

Step 1- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2- Click on the link ‘Bihar Board Class 10th 2022 Result’ on the homepage.

Step 3- A new window will open in front of you. Enter your roll number and password in it.

Step 4- After submitting the required credentials, the result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5- Download the result and take its printout.

Once out, students can also check their result through SMS. For this, open the SMS application on the mobile phone. Then type this message: ‘BIHAR10 roll number’ and send it to 56263. The result will be available through SMS on the day of declaration.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.