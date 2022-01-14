BSEB Not to Postpone Bihar Board Inter, Matric Exams, Aadhaar May Act as Admit Card

The Bihar Board intermediate and matric board exams which are scheduled to begin from February 1 will be held as per schedule, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary informed News18 Hindi. The statement came after speculations of postponement amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country. More than 30 lakh students have filled the Bihar Board registration forms this year.

Chaudhary assured students that despite the high number of candidates taking the boards, BSEB will ensure the health and safety of students. “Inter and matric exams will be held on time. The exams will be held amid strict coronavirus protocol," he said.

Last year too when almost all boards had cancelled their exams, Bihar Board held its class 10 and 12 exams and declared the result based on the written tests while most boards had devised an alternative assessment policy. Later, however, BSEB could not hold compartment exams and have decided to promote students who could not pass the written exam.

In another new rule, this year, Bihar Board will allow students to enter the exam centre using an Aadhaar card as well. For students who have an error in their admit card, who either have no or a distorted photograph at their admit card will have to produce a photo id card to get entry to the exam hall. This can include voter card, bank passbooks, PAN etc as well. The Bihar Board admit cards are expected to be released on January 20.

Bihar Board has also designed an app for board exams. Students, teachers, and other stakeholders can get the details about exams on the app. This will include the daily update on attendance, the number of students who took or missed the exam and debarred candidates.

This year’s exams will begin from February 1 for inter students and conclude on February 14. The class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to 24. The board exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second shift will be held from 1:45 to 5 PM. While the exam will be for three hours, students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

