BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 Registration for Class 11 Admission Begin: All You Need to Know

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Online Felicitation System for Students (OFSS) Admission 2021 on June 19. The candidates who have successfully passed the class 10 exam can apply and register themselves for class 11 through the board’s official website, www.ofssbihar.in.

Through the website the candidates can apply for Agriculture, Arts, Commerce and Science stream courses in any of the schools that are recognised by BSEB in all 38 districts of Bihar. Candidates who have passed class 10 from CISCE, BSEB, CBSE or any other national or state board are eligible for applying.

Each student will have to pay a sum of Rs 350 as application fees. The money will have to be submitted through the online mode. In case a student does not have access to a computer, then he or she can visit the Sahaj Suvidha Kendra that has been setup by the government. There are 6102 Kendras spread across the state for the convenience of the students. Here the candidate can easily get his or her form filled.

In order to apply for BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for http://www.ofssbihar.in/Higher-Education/index.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage you will see a students login tab, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in the mobile number, password, and captcha code

Step 4: Once done you will have the access to the application form

Step 5: Correctly fill all details and attach relevant documents to the form

Step 6: Pay the application fees online

Step 7: Click on the submit tab and downland the confirmation page for your own future reference

The candidate must have the following documents before they apply for admission:

— Class 10 marksheet

— Aadhaar Card

— School Leaving Certificate

— Passport photos

— Caste Certificate (if any)

