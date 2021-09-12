BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Bihar 11th Admissions Second Merit List Today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the second merit list for class 11 or inter admissions today, August 18 at the official website of Online Facilitation System (OFSS) at ofssbihar.in. The first merit list was declared on August 18.

The selection of streams and registration process for the second merit list will also begin today and continue till September 17.

OFSS BSEB second merit list 2021: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of BSEB OFFS

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Bihar Inter second merit list 2021

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, which will contain the second merit list

Step 4. Search for your name on the list

Students who make it to the second list will be eligible to seek admission in agriculture, arts, commerce, and science stream courses in any of the schools recognised by the Bihar board across all the 38 districts in the state. The entire admission process will be completed by August 24. Those who had made it to the first merit list were allowed to choose a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 schools at the time.

The Bihar board had released the class 10 result on April 5 where as many as 78.17 per cent of students cleared the matric exams. This year, the top rank is jointly bagged by three students – Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar, all three of whom obtained 96.80 per cent in class 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here