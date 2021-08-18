BSEB OFSS First Merit List for Class 11 Admissions at ofssbihar.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the first merit list for admission to Inter or class 11 today, August 18. Once declared, it will be available on the website of the Online Facilitation System (OFSS) at ofssbihar.in.

Students who make it to the list will be eligible to seek admission in agriculture, arts, commerce, and science stream courses in any of the schools recognised by BSEB across all the 38 districts of Bihar. The entire admission process will be completed by August 24 only.

OFSS BSEB Merit List 2021: How to check

Step 1. Students have to visit the official website of BSEB OFFS

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Bihar Inter first merit list

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page that will contain the list

Step 4. Search for your name on the list

The Bihar board had released the class 10 result on April 5. As many as 78.17 per cent of students cleared the matric exams. This year, the top rank is jointly bagged by three students – Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar, all three of who obtained 96.80 per cent.

