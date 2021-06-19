BSEB Promotes Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Students with Grace Marks, Result Today

The Bihar Board of School Education Board (BSEB) has decided to give grace marks to students who could not clear the board exams in the first attempt and promote them to the next class. Bihar Board was the first among educational boards to have conducted board exams. In BSEB annual exams, 16.54 lakh students registered for 10th and 14.14 lakh registered to appear in class 12 exams.

Among the remaining students who could not pass the exam, a total of 97,474 students had failed in one or two subjects and were to appear for compartment exams. Now, due to the COVID-19 situation, the board had decided not to conduct the exams and all these students will now be promoted.

While compartment exams are held for students who could not clear one or two exams, students who fail to pass in three or more subjects have to repeat a year. The state education minister said that the decision is taken to ensure that there is “no impact on students’ future". These students will be able to check their marks online at Bihar Board official websites today evening.

With these students passing the exam, the pass percentage of Bihar Board intermediate and matric exams has gone up. For matric, the number of students clearing the exams reaching over 14.14 lakh and pass percentage at 85.50 per cent. For intermediate, the number of students who cleared the exams reaches over 12.93 lakh and pass percentage 1t 78.17 per cent.

Students who have been promoted can download their renewed mark sheets from the official websites including bsebonline.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students need to check their personal details carefully in the mark sheets. The document will include information such as name, roll name, the subjects you appeared for, marks scored in each subject, total marks scored, and qualifying status. If there is an error in any personal detail, then raise the matter with the concerned authorities.

