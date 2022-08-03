BSEB Releases Dummy Admit Card for Board Exams 2023: How to Check Matric, Inter Hall Tickets

The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB has released the dummy admit card for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023. Students and schools can access the dummy hall tickets of matric and intermediate board exams of next year, on the official websites of BSEB — ssonline.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com.

To access the cards, students will need their school code, their own name, father’s name and date of birth. Students will have to go through the BSEB dummy admit card to check if there are any errors on it. This includes their personal details, registration number, date of birth, subjects, school name and code and other details. In case of any error, students need to report it to their schools immediately. The respective school administration can make the required changes to the dummy admit card till August 4.

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar board on any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the dummy admit card link

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Your BSEB matric/inter board exam 2023 dummy admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

BSEB is yet to release the exam schedule of the 10th, 12th boards next year. For the last four years, Bihar board has been the fastest to declare the results. This year, the results were announced in March. It was the first state board to announce the results in 2022.

Over 13.46 lakh students took the intermediate board exams this year. The board has cleared 70 lakh OMR sheets of 13,55,749 students in just 19 days. The pass percentage stands at 80.15 per cent. Commerce stream is the best-performing one with a pass percentage of 90.38 per cent. A total of 79.53 per cent of students passed in the arts stream and 83.7 per cent in science stream. Meanwhile, 79.88 per cent of students cleared the matric exam.

