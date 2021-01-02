BSEB Releases Model Papers for Intermediate and Matric Board Exam 2021

Bihar School Examination Board has released the model question papers for class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on its official website on January 1, 2021. BSEB class 10 & 12 model question papers will provide an insight into the types of question to be asked in the upcoming board exam.

All those who are going to appear for the Bihar Board matric and intermediate exam must go through these BSEB model papers 2021 to get familiar with the question patterns and other crucial details of the exam. The Bihar board model question paper will help students enhance their score in the exam. Students should solve the BSEB matric and Intermediate model papers in 2021 to analyze their preparation.

Bihar Board matric and intermediate model question papers: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab for intermediate/ matric login

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the link for the model question paper 2021

Step 4: Enter the required log in details and

Step 5: Download the BSEB intermediate/ matric model question paper 2021

The board has also provided the previous year question papers of Maths, Hindi, Science, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, and other subjects for the students. As per the model question paper, it seems like the Board has made some changes in the format of BSEB class 10 and 12 board exams 2021.

The BSEB intermediate model papers have 138 questions in Mathematics out of which 69 questions should be answered while the number of questions in Biology is 96. For more details, candidates are requested to go through the BSEB matric/intermediate model question papers.

BSEB intermediate exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from 1 to 13 for all streams while the Matric exam will be conducted from February 17 to 24, 2021.