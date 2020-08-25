BSEB Releases OFSS 2nd Selection List at ofssbihar.in, Enrolment Process to Take Place Till August 29

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second merit list for the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) on the official website at ofssbihar.in. The Bihar board took to Twitter on Monday, August 24, to announce the release of the BSES OFSS second merit list.

All the students who have cleared the cut-off as per the second merit list will have to enrol between August 25 and August 29 in order to ensure their admission to intermediate class in the educational institutes affiliated to the Bihar Board. The enrolled candidates will have to submit an education fee of Rs 100, along with Rs 200 as the university or school fee.

How to check BSES OFSS second merit list

Step 1: Enter the website address ofssbihar.in in the search box on Google

Step 2: Click on the link for OFSS intermediate second selection list

Step 3: Check district wise cut-off marks and download the PDF

If a student wants to study Science stream, he/she is required to obtain the cut-off for that particular stream. This also applies to those students who wish to study either Commerce or Arts. Following this, the qualified students will have to apply for admission by visiting the official website of OFSS.

For admissions, go to OFSS’ website at ofssbihar.in. Click on the link to register. In the registration process, provide contact mobile number and other required details. Fill the application form and submit your application fee. Upload all the required documents in the prescribed format. Finally, submit the application form and take printout for future reference.

The BSEB released the first cut-off list on August 7. The board will release the third cut-off list soon.