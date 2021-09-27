BSEB Releases Third Merit List For Bihar Inter Admission 2021, Check Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), on September 27, today released the third merit list for admissions into class 11 (intermediate) in various junior colleges. The students can register for admission in intermediate colleges on the basis of the selection list. The last date for the registration is October 1.

According to the Board, the admission into the colleges will be held on the basis of the third merit list between September 27 and October 1. Through this selection list students will be admitted to Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture streams in various junior colleges in all 38 districts of the state.

The board has asked the principals of intermediate colleges to update the details of the students enrolled in their respective institutions on the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) platform before October 2.

The BSEB has issued a help desk number for students to address queries on online registration process. Students finding problem during registration process can contact on this number (0612-2230009).

For more information regarding online enrolment the candidates can visit the official website of OFSS (www.ofsbihar.in).

How to check merit list

Visit the official website of OFSS (www.ofssbihar.in)

Click on Intermediate Cut-Off (Third Selection) link

Select your district from the dropdown list

Check the cut-off marks for various streams and colleges

Bihar Inter Admission 2021: Important dates

Third selection list release date – September 27

Registration start date – September 27

Last date for registration – October 1

Last date for educational institutions to update data on OFSS- October 2

