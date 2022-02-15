BSEB Result 2022: Bihar Board Inter Evaluation to Start From Feb 26, Matric From Mar 5

The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has successfully conducted the Intermediate (Class 12) examination 2022. Reports suggest that the evaluation process of the answer sheets will commence on February 26 for Class 12, and for Class 10, checking will begin on March 5.

BSEB has set up assessment centres where the evaluation process for Class 12 will continue till March 8 and for Class 10, it will continue till March 17. As per the board’s instructions, at 9.30 am, all the examiners will be required to enter the assessment centre, and the checking will start every day at 10 am.

Between 100 and 250 examiners will be engaged in the evaluation work at each centre. According to the board, subject-wise assessment centres have been set up and the process of sending answer sheets to all the centres has begun.

Six computers have been installed by the board in each evaluation centre. Every day, after the evaluation of the copies, teachers will be required to upload the marks on the designated portal.

The board has directed the schools to ensure that there is no shortage of computers at any assessment centre. If need be, computers kept in the school will be used.

The BSEB Inter exam 2022 concluded today, while the matric examination will be conducted from February 17 onwards. The BSEB Class 10 exam will be held in double shifts—from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

The BSEB Inter result 2022 is expected to be released in March and the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 in the first week of April. For the last three years, the Bihar Board has been releasing the results of Class 12 students in March so that they can get time for further studies.

A total of 13.45 lakh students had registered to appear for the inter exams while for classs 10, over 16 lakh students had registered. Bihar Board is holding exams on the annual format even if several boards will hold two terms this year.

