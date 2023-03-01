The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 admission test result for the main entrance exams. Those who took the exam can check and download their results on the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The board held the exam on December 22 for class 6 admission for the academic session 2023-24.

“The result of Main Entrance Examination, 2023 held on 22.12.2022 for admission in Class-VI (Session 2023-24) of Simultala Residential School, Jamui has been released. The result can be seen on the website http://secondary.biharboardonline.com," tweeted BSEB.

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 admission result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Download and take its printout for future reference

The registration for class 6 admission to the 2023-24 academic session was held in August last year. Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years old to be eligible to apply for the exam. As many as 120 (60 boys and 60 girls) students are shortlisted for admission to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6.

Meanwhile, the Bihar board conducted the inter or class 12 exams between February 1 and February 11. This exam was conducted in two shifts, in which the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and the second shift will be held from 1.45 pm to 5.00 pm. In the Purnia district of the state, the number of inter-exam students is 13,207 and the number of girl students is 11,388.

