BSEH Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Date: Haryana Board to Begin Exam from April 20, Check Details at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the date to commence Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. As per the schedule released, the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Board exams will be conducted from April 20, 2021. Board chairman Jagbir Singh on Tuesday said that the BSEH Higher Secondary and Senior Secondaryboard question paper 2021 will have 50 per cent objective questions. Meanwhile,the HaryanaBoard Class 10, 12 examination syllabus 2021 has been reduced by 30 per cent.The duration of the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 Examshas also been reduced to 2:30 hours. Earlier, students were given three hours to answer the questions. The BSEH Higher and Senior Secondary date sheet 2021 is available at the board’s official website, www.bseh.org.in.

As most of theexams this year are being conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana Boardofficials have instructed to takespecial precautionsduring the conduct of the examination. All the BSEH Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 candidates will be required to wear a mask at all times and maintain appropriate physical distance from one another.

The HaryanaBoard Class 10, 12 examination syllabus 2021 has been reduced onthe lines of the CBSE board and up to 50 per cent objective type questions will be included in the paper. The Haryana Board Higher, Senior Secondary annual examinations 2021 will be held from April 20 to May 31.

Every year, about 6 lakh candidates take part in the annual examination of Haryana Board. Last year, 3,37,691 candidates appeared for the HBSE Class 10 board examination. Of these, 2,18,120 passed and 32,501 candidates appeared in the HBSE Class 10compartment exam. 87,070 examinees failed the compartment exam as well.

Last year, 64.59 per cent students passed the HBSE Class 10 exam. Girls had a pass percentage of 69.86, while 60.27 per centboys cleared the exam.Girls outnumbered boys witha pass percentage of 9.59 per cent.