BSEH Compartment Result 2020: HSBE Announces Class 10, 12 Supplementary Scores at bseh.org.in

The HSBE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2020 have been released on the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Students who sat for BSEH Matric, Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2020 can now check their results on the official website of the HSBE at bseh.org.in/home.

As per Rajeev Prasad, secretary of the BSEH, the pass percentage for Class 10th supplementary exam 2020 is 32.97. A total of 33,180 candidates appeared for the HSBE Matric Compartment Exam 2020, out of which 19,734 have received compartment, while only 10,939 have cleared the BSEH Class 10 examination 2020. The pass percentage for boys in the examination was 35.7 percent while for girls it was lower — 28.92.

For the BSEH senior secondary supplementary examination 2020, the pass percentage has been 47.89 percent. A total of 37,557 students appeared for Haryana Class 12 Compartment Exam 2020, out of which 17,985 have passed. The remaining 13,112 students have got a compartment. The passing percentage for boys in the BSEH senior secondary examination 2020 is 48.20 percent, while for girls, it is 47.16.

For checking the result of Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Compartment Results 2020, you need to take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the state board — https://bseh.org.in/home

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an option named ‘Secondary/Sr. Secondary Examination Oct. 2020 (One Day Exam Result).’ Click on this option and a new page will open

Step 3: Enter your roll number and security key in the designated space on the new page

Step 4: Your HBSE supplementary exam result 2020 will be displayed

Step 5: Take a print out of the HSBE Compartment Results 2020 result for future reference

If a candidate wants to request a revaluation for HSBE Compartment results 2020, he/she can apply for the same within 20 days of the declaration of results, along with depositing a fee.

The BSEH conducted the compartment exam 2020 for Class 10, 12 on October 26 and October 27.