BSEH Haryana Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Special Exam Released at bseh.org.in, Direct Link

The Haryana Board Compartment, Special Chance and Additional admit card was released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). The admit cards are released for both class 10 and class 12. The BSEH Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website bseh.org.in https://bseh.org.in/.

The examination body will conduct the special examination for class 10 and class 12 on January 19. Whereas, the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 compartment examination is scheduled to begin from January 16.

https://bseh.org.in/uploads/files/1c2797f925837336ea9ef4f14120f932.pdf

All candidates will be asked to enter their roll number or registration number for downloading the admit card. If in case a candidate is unable to recall the roll number or the registration number then s/he needs to enter the name, father’s name and mother’s name.

This year, close to 26,000 students will sit for the special examination for both class 10 and class 12.

BSEH Admit Card Direct Link

BSEH classes 10, 12 special exams admit card 2021: Know how to download

Step 1: After opening any browser on your device, enter the name of the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Now, the homepage will show up on the screen

Step 3: On the right corner of the screen, look for ‘Download Admit card for Secondary/Sr. Secondary’ and click on it

Step 4: It will take you to a new page

Step 5: Enter previous roll number, candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name and registration number

Step 6: After cross-checking all the information, click on search

Step 7: BSEH Admit Card 2021 will show up on the screen

Step 8: Now, save the admit card on your device and take out a card copy of the same

Candidates must check all the basic details in the admit card. In case of discrepancy, get in touch with the authorities between January 13 to January 15.