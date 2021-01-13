BSEH Haryana Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Special Exam Released at bseh.org.in, Direct Link
The Haryana Board will conduct the special examination for classes 10 and 12 on January 19 and the compartment examination is scheduled to begin from January 16.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 13, 2021, 11:07 IST
The Haryana Board Compartment, Special Chance and Additional admit card was released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). The admit cards are released for both class 10 and class 12. The BSEH Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website bseh.org.in https://bseh.org.in/.
The examination body will conduct the special examination for class 10 and class 12 on January 19. Whereas, the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 compartment examination is scheduled to begin from January 16.
https://bseh.org.in/uploads/files/1c2797f925837336ea9ef4f14120f932.pdf
All candidates will be asked to enter their roll number or registration number for downloading the admit card. If in case a candidate is unable to recall the roll number or the registration number then s/he needs to enter the name, father’s name and mother’s name.
This year, close to 26,000 students will sit for the special examination for both class 10 and class 12.
BSEH Admit Card Direct Link
BSEH classes 10, 12 special exams admit card 2021: Know how to download
Step 1: After opening any browser on your device, enter the name of the official website- bseh.org.in
Step 2: Now, the homepage will show up on the screen
Step 3: On the right corner of the screen, look for ‘Download Admit card for Secondary/Sr. Secondary’ and click on it
Step 4: It will take you to a new page
Step 5: Enter previous roll number, candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name and registration number
Step 6: After cross-checking all the information, click on search
Step 7: BSEH Admit Card 2021 will show up on the screen
Step 8: Now, save the admit card on your device and take out a card copy of the same
Candidates must check all the basic details in the admit card. In case of discrepancy, get in touch with the authorities between January 13 to January 15.