BSEH Haryana Board class 10 Result 2021 Without Exams, How will Marks be Calculated

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to release the class 10 result 2021 today on its official portal bseh.org.in. Over 3 lakh students are awaiting their results eagerly. This year, the board has opted for a non-examination route to promote the candidates to the next class i.e, class 11. The examination could not be conducted this year due to COVID-19. Hence, the BSEH 10th result 2021 will be declared based on students’ performance in internal exams or assignment work.

Haryana Board 10th Result LIVE updates

It is speculated that all the students will be declared pass this year for the first time. Last year, the pass percentage of students in BSEH class 10 exam was 64.59%. The pass percentage of girls who had taken the exam was 69.8% and that of boys was 60.27%.

The Haryana state education minister Kanwar Pal earlier stated that those who won’t find their result satisfactory can write the paper later when the situation arising out of Covid normalises. These students can contact their respective schools regarding the same. The Haryana Class 10 Board exams were scheduled to begin in April and continue till mid-May. However, keeping in view the surge in Covid-19 cases, these were cancelled. Now, the board will evaluate the class 10 results on the basis of internal assessments. In total 3,18,373 students have registered for class 10 board exams, out of which 1,74,956 are male candidates and 1,43,417 are female.

The state government has cancelled the class 12 board exam as well. The announcement was made after the Central government’s decision to cancel the class 12 board exam. The Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani, will conduct an internal assessment to prepare the result of Class 12. The final date to release the BSEH class 12 exam is yet to be announced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here