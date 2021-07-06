BSEH Haryana Class 12 Results 2021: Deadline to Submit Marks Extended

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) had asked schools to submit the marks obtained by class 12 students in classes 10, 11 to prepare the board results for the senior secondary students by today, July 6, however, some schools are yet to submit the marks, hence the board has now extended the deadline to July 7. The results are scheduled to release on July 15.

The board president Prof (Dr) Jagbir Singh informed that some schools have not uploaded the details and marks of the candidates yet, hence now the date of filling the details of the candidates and the marks obtained has been fixed as July 7.

Since the written exams have been canceled in the state due to the pandemic situation, the class 12 board exams will be based on class 10 and 11 marks as well as class 12 internals. The results will give 30 per cent weightage to class 10 board exam marks, 10 per cent to class 11 final exam marks, and 60 per cent weightage to class 12 internal assessment and practicals, the board had said earlier.

The board president further added that if the particulars and marks obtained by any school have been wrongly filled and wants to get them corrected, then such an option would be provided to the schools. They will be allowed to correct the details and marks of the candidates on July 8 and 9 using your school’s login id and password from the link given on the official website of the board.

All schools should ensure that the information of the examinees is recorded completely correct, the board president said. The information sent by the school will be considered final and conclusive and the school itself will be responsible for any error and departmental action will be taken on such school as per the affiliation regulations, BSEH said.

