BSEH Results 2020: Haryana Board to Release BSEH 10th, 12th Results Certificates in September

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the compartment and migration certificates for HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students on September 1 and 2. An official notice regarding this has been issued and is available on the BSEH board’s website at bseh.org.in.

According to the notification, the Principals of school are supposed to collect the certificate from the office of district education officer on September 1 from 11am to 5 pm and on September 2 from 9am to 4pm.

Due to some reason, if a principal is unable to collect, then a teacher on behalf of him or her with an authorization letter can collect it. What must be ensured is that the said teacher should have an authorisation letter with all required signatures.

The board results for Class 10 were announced on July 10, while the results for Class 12 were announced on July 21. The Haryana Class 10 passing percentage was 64.59 per cent, whereas for Class 12, the passing percentage stood at 80.34 per cent.

The result was released online on the board’s official website. The overall BSEH Class 12 topper was Manisha from Humanities stream, who scored 499 out of 500. Bhavna Yadav was science topper after she scored 496 marks out of 500 and Pushpa topped the Commerce stream with 498 marks out of 500.