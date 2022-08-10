Border Security Force (BSF) has started a recruitment drive for 323 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector, ASI (Stenographer), and Head Constable, HC (Ministerial). Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s official website rectt.bsf.gov.in. The deadline to submit the application is September 6.

The selection will take place in two stages. The first stage will consist of a written examination while the second stage will include a physical measurement, ASI (Stenographer) shorthand test, HC (Ministerial) typing speed test, documentation, and medical examination.

BSF ASI, Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Out of the total of 323 vacancies, 11 posts are for ASI and 312 for Head Constable. Candidates must pay a Rs 100 examination fee before submitting their applications. Notably, applicants from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Female candidates, BSF, and Ex-Servicemen don’t need to pay the examination fee.

BSF ASI, Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification: In order to be eligible for the posts, candidates must have passed the Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent.

Age: Candidates should also be at least 18 years of age and the upper age is capped at 25 years. The age will be calculated as of September 6, 2022. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the reserved categories and a few others.

BSF ASI, Head Constable Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to BSF’s recruitment portal, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘Apply Here’ option next to the link- ‘RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT SUB INSPECTOR (STENO) AND HEAD CONSTABLE (MINISTERIAL)’

Step 3. Now fill out the form, upload your documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 4. After submitting the form, print a copy of it for future use.

BSF ASI, Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of ASI (Stenographer) will receive a salary ranging between Rs. 29,200 and Rs. 92,300 per month. Whereas those selected for HC (Ministerial) are going to receive a monthly pay between Rs. 25,500 and Rs. 81,100.

