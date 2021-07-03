BSF Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for Air Wing Posts, Here is How to Apply

The application window is open for vacancies announced for the post of assistant aircraft mechanic (Assistant sub-inspector), assistant radio mechanic, and constable (storeman) in the Air Wing of Border Security Force (BSF). A total of 65 vacancies have been announced, of which, 49 are for the post of assistant aircraft mechanic, eight for assistant radio mechanic, and eight for constable.

The opening date for applications was June 27 and will be closed on July 26 2021. Candidates interested can apply online on the official website - www.bsf.gov.in -only as no other mode will be acceptable.

BSF Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection procedure for the post of assistant aircraft mechanic and assistant radio mechanic will be the same. In the first phase, there will be a written examination. It will be a two-hour exam with multiple choice questions and answers will be given in OMR type answer sheets. In the second phase of examination the selected candidates will have to appear before the selection board for four stages of test. There will be documentation, Physical standards test (PST), Physical efficiency test (PET), and medical examination. The candidates need to qualify in all the stages one by one.

The selection process for the post of constable will be a little different from the other two. In the first phase, there will be a physical standard test and Physical efficiency test. After qualifying in the first phase candidates will be called for the second phase which will be a written examination. Followed by this there will be the third phase of examination which will include documentation and medical examination.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Here are the steps to apply

Step 1- Visit www.bsf.gov.in through your internet browser

Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tab to view the open vacancies.

Step 3- Click on the ‘Apply Here’ button in front of the ‘BSF-Airwing Recruitment’

Step 4 – Fill in the details and click the ‘Submit’ button.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: The age limit for assistant aircraft mechanic and assistant radio mechanic is 28 years. For the post of constable, candidates should be between 20 to 25 years.

Education: Applicants should have a three-year diploma in relevant trade or diploma issued by Indian air force preferably with two years of aviation experience. For constable posts, the applicant must have passed a class 10 level of education.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get pay in the range of Rs 29,200 to Rs 93,200 except for the constable storeman jobs for which the salary will be in the pay grade of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

