BSF Recruitment 2021: Walk-in-interview For 89 Posts; Salary up to Rs 85,000

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification announcing the availability of 89 vacancies, out of which, 27 positions are for specialist doctors and 62 posts for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Candidates interested and eligible will have to appear for the BSF walk-in-interview scheduled between June 21 and June 30. Those who make the cut will be employed on a contractual appointment of three years which can later be extended to two years. Details regarding the documents that need to be carried on the day of the interview have been made available on the official website.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Interview venue

Those who are interested in either of the two posts will have to appear for the interview at Directorate General Border Security Force, Block No. 10, CGO Complex in New Delhi.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Any person who is appearing for the interview of specialist doctor or General Duty Medical Officer should not be more than 67 years.

For the post of Specialist Doctor, the candidate must have a Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality. Apart from that the aspirant must have one and a half years of experience in the concerned speciality after doing post graduation. Those who have a diploma will need a minimum of two and a half years of experience in order to meet the eligibility criteria.

For the post of General Duty Medical Officer, aspirants must have a MBBS degree. They must have also completed the compulsory rotating internship.

After the interview process is over, a medical examination will be done by a Board of Medical Officers detailed by concerned Composite Hospital. Only those candidates who are deemed fit will be appointed, BSF said in an official notice.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Salary

The salary for Specialist Doctor will be fixed at Rs 85,000 per month while for General Duty Medical Officer, it will be Rs 75,000 per month.

