BSF Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 2788 Constable Posts, Salary up to Rs 69,100

Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for 2788 constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF on bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. Out of the total, 2651 posts are for male candidates and 137 are for female candidates.

The various constable vacancies are open for cobbler, tailor, cook, sweeper, barber, electrician, painter, draughtsman, waiter, mali, water man, and washer carrier as per the official website. All the posts are temporary but are likely to become permanent, the notice added.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared matriculation or equivalent from a recognized university or board along with two years of work experience in respective trades or one-year certificate course from Industrial Training Insitute of Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade or two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar one.

Age limit: The age of the candidate must be between 18 to 23 years of age as of August 1, 2021.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of BSF

Step 2. On the homepage click on the constable recruitment link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Exam pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a document verification round, trade test, written test, and medical examination.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

