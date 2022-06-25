BSF Recruitment 2022: Registrations Open for 110 Sub-Inspector, Constable Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,12,400

The online application procedure for the recruitment of different Sub Inspector (SI) and constable posts has been started by the Border Security Force (BSF). Those who are eligible and interested to apply can do so on BSFs official website — rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to register yourselves is July 12.

BSF is hiring for a total of 110 vacancies, out of which, 22 vacancies are reserved for the post of SI and 88 posts for constable. According to the official notification, vacancies have been divided into group B and group C. Group B comprises posts of SI whereas group C comprises constable posts.

Also read| DRDO is Hiring for 630 Posts of Scientists via GATE Score, Salary up to Rs 88,000

BSF SI, Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to be eligible for SI positions, a candidate must have a minimum 3 years of diploma in auto mobile engineering or mechanical engineering or auto electrical engineering from an institute recognised by the government.

For constable positions, a candidate must have cleared matriculation or class 10 from a recognised board as well as he/she must possess an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in respective trade or three years work experience in respective trade from a reputed firm.

Age Limit: The minimum age of a candidate applying for the post of constable must be 18 years and the upper age limit should not exceed 25 years. While the maximum age for the post of SI is 30 years.

BSF SI, Constable Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSF

Step 2: On the homepage, you’ll find a link to ‘Group-B & C combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, SMT WKSP’.

Step 3: Click on it and the application form will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Share all the required details and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the form and make a copy of it.

BSF SI, Constable Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Aspirants would have to pay the application fee of Rs 200 for group B posts and Rs 100 for group C.

BSF SI, Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will have to first appear for the written exam which will include questions on general awareness and technical subjects. The minimum qualifying marks in the written exam is 35 per cent for general, EWS and OBC category candidates and 33 per cent for SC and ST category. Those who clear the written exam will have to appear for the Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test, documentation, practical/trade test and medical examination and re-medical examination.

BSF SI, Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those who get selected for the posts of SI will get paid between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. While those selected for the posts of constable will get between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 as per 7th CPC.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.