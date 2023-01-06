BSF Recruitment 2023: Notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts out, Salary up to Rs 1,77,500

The Border Security Force (BSF) has posted a job announcement on its official website for the 20 positions of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant). These vacancies are available under Group-A, Gazetted (Combatised) (Non-Ministerial) in the Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Eligible and interested Indian applicants can apply for BSF VAS Recruitment 2023 available on the BSF website- rectt.bsf.gov.in. The application will be closed on January 9 at 11:59 PM.

The unreserved category will be given preference for 11 of the 20 openings, followed by the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category for 2, the Other Backward Class (OBC) for 3, and the Scheduled Castes for 4. Additionally, it should be mentioned that 10% of all openings are designated for Ex-servicemen. Candidates claiming benefits under the OBC, SC, and ST categories must have a certificate proving their caste as specified in the Central List.

BSF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age- The offered positions are open to both male and female applicants between the ages of 23 and 30. The closing date of the applications will be taken into account to determine the age of the candidates.

Education- The candidates must be registered with the Veterinary Council of India and hold a bachelor’s degree in veterinary sciences and animal husbandry, or an equivalent degree, from a recognised university. Candidates with an MVSc in clinical subjects like surgery, medicine, or pathology will be given preference.

BSF Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fees of Rs 400 at the time of submission of the application.

BSF Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection procedure is broken down into two stages, the first of which has three steps. The candidates would need to get their documentation checked as the first step. The Physical Standard Test (PST) is the second step followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be administered to those who pass the stages in the aforementioned order. The interview round and subsequent medical round make up the second stage of the hiring process.

BSF Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates who successfully clear the selection process for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) post will be offered a pay that can range anywhere between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500 which falls under the Pay matrix Level-10 as per the 7th Pay Commission.

