BSF Sub-Inspector, Constable Recruitment Apply for 281 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.12 Lakh

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released an advertisement to fill in the posts of Sub inspectors (SI), constables (CT), and Head constables (HC). Candidates can apply on BSFs official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The application window will be closed on June 28. BSF is looking to hire a total number of 281 candidates for its different vacant posts.

To be selected for these posts, candidates will have clear a two-stage process. The first stage will be a written exam. Those who clear the exam will qualify for the second stage which comprises documentation, physical measurement, physical efficiency test, trade test, and a medical exam.

The official notification, however, highlights that the number of vacancies can change because of administrative reasons. As per the advertisement, only male Indian citizens are needed to fill Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts in the Water Wing of the Border Security Force.

BSF recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Age: The age limit for the SI (Master) and SI (Engine Driver) is between 22 to 28 years. Whereas the age limit for SI (Workshop) and other posts of HC and CT ranges from 20 to 25. Notably, candidates falling under the categories mentioned in the official notice have relaxations on the upper age limit.

Education: For the posts of sub-inspector, candidates should ahve at least a class 12 level education. For SI in workshop category, however, a bachelor’s degree is required. For head constable and constable posts, the applicant should have at least a class 10 level education.

BSF recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “BSF Water Wing Recruitment 2022 (Group B & C)”

Step 3: Provide the details required in the application form and upload the documents.

Step 4: Make payment for the exam fee then finally submit the form.

Step 5: Print a copy of it for future reference.

BSF recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the post of a sub-inspector will be paid in the age group of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. Those selected as head constables will get Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 and candidates selected for post of constable will gets salary in the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

