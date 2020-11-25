BSF/CISF Constable Recruitment Result Declared for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at bsf.nic.in

The BSF and CISF Constable Recruitment Result for written examination for candidates in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region has been announced. The result for the written examination for the post of constable (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was declared on November 24. The exam conducting authority has also announced the names of shortlisted candidates for the medical examination for BSF/CISF Constable Recruitment.

The BSF and CISF recruitment examination for the post of constable (GD) male, female through a special recruitment rally in Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh was held on November 8 this year. All the candidates who have cleared the BSF and CISF constable recruitment written exam are now eligible to appear for the medical examination test (MET).

Aspirants can check their results and the list of shortlisted candidates in the official websites bsf.nic.in or bsf.gov.in or jmu.bsf.gov.in.

Candidates can also read the official notification using the direct link here https://whatsnew.bsf.gov.in/announcmnturdetail?AnnouncementId=Mjk=&LangId=dHJ1ZQ

For the selected candidates, the BSF and CISF constable recruitment medical examination test will take place between December 1 and December 14 at various centres. In case of a tie in the selection of the candidate, one who is older in age will be shortlisted.

Category-wise number of candidates called for BSF and CISF constable recruitment medical examination test (For Entire J&K and Ladakh region)

UR: 1119 candidates for 466 vacancies

EWS: 106 candidates for 106 vacancies

Shortfall of EWS transferred to UR: 159

OBC: 712 candidates for 286 vacancies

SC: 203 candidates for 85 vacancies

ST: 292 candidates for 117 vacancies

Category-wise cut-off for BSF and CISF constable recruitment medical examination test (For Entire J&K and Ladakh region)

UR: 80 marks

EWS: 35 marks

Shortfall of EWS transferred to UR: 78 marks

OBC: 63 marks

SC: 76 marks

ST: 69 marks

Category-wise Number of candidates called for BSF and CISF constable recruitment medical examination test (For Border Areas)

UR: 137 candidates for 55 vacancies

Shortfall of EWS transferred to UR: 30 candidates for 12 vacancies

OBC: 83 candidates for 33 vacancies

SC: 25 candidates for 10 vacancies

ST: 35 candidates for 14 vacancies

Category-wise cut-off for BSF and CISF constable recruitment medical examination test (For Border Areas)

UR: 79 marks

Shortfall of EWS transferred to UR: 78 marks

OBC: 61 marks

SC: 75 marks

ST: 67 marks