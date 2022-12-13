BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Released at onlinebssc.com, Check Steps to Download

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for candidates appearing for the graduate level combined (preliminary) competitive exam 2022. Applicants can download the admit cards, or hall tickets, released by the commission from BSSC’s official websites, bssc.bihar.gov.in, and onlinebssc.com.

According to the official notification, the BSSC CGL exam will be conducted on December 23 and 24 to fill a total of 2187 vacancies. Candidates will be able to download their CGL admit card by providing their registration number and password or date of birth.

BSSC CGL hall ticket: How to download

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Staff Selection Commission’s official website, onlinebssc.com

Step 2: Find the advertisement dated December 12, 2022. It will be titled “Admit card download link for 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (PT) Exam-2022." You will find the link to download the admit card on the right-hand side in this column.

Step 3: Click on the link. It should open a new login window.

Step 4: Fill in your login details, that is, registration number and password or date of birth. Click on the login button once the necessary details have been filled out.

Step 5: Check the admit card thoroughly. Download the copy and get a printout for future needs.

The link was reportedly facing technical issues. Candidates are advised not to panic and keep refreshing the page at regular intervals. Applicants will be able to view and download their BSSC CGL admit cards up until one hour before the commencement date and time of their exam. Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to carry a copy of their hall ticket with them to the examination centre.

Meanwhile, Bihar government aspirants will now be able to participate in competitive examinations conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission, and Bihar Staff Selection Commission and Technical Service Commission up to a maximum of five times in their entire service period, instead of three.

The development came after it was approved in the state cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Earlier, there was a provision to appear in the competitive examination for a maximum of three times, which has now been increased. Similarly, candidates will continue to get five years relaxation in the maximum age limit fixed for regular appointment for appearing in competitive examinations as before.

Read all the Latest Education News here