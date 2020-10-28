BSSC First Inter-level Mains Exam Postponed to Dec 13; Check Revised Schedule Here

BSSC first inter-level combined competitive main exam 2014 has been postponed to December 13. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the official notification at bssc.bih.nic.in. Earlier, the BSSC first inter-level exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 29. The commission will release the revised time-table soon on the official website. The BSSC inter-level CCE main exam 2014 admit card will be released a month before the commencement of exam.

Candidates can read the official notification here.

BSSC is conducting the first inter-level combined competitive exam to recruit more than 12,000 people for various posts across the state. The commission had conducted the 1st inter-level preliminary exam on December 8,9 and 10 in the year 2018 and the result was declared on February 14, 2020. A total of 63,739 candidates had qualified for the prelims exam.

BSSC first inter-level main exam pattern -

BSSC inter-level main exam will be of two paper- paper 1 is Hindi and Paper 2 is General Knowledge.

Paper 1- Hindi- Paper one will be of qualifying nature and have 100 questions. The time duration for paper one is 2 hours and 15 minutes. Candidates must be aware that there will be negative marking of 1 for each wrong attempt and for each correct answer, students will be rewarded with four marks. According to the official notification, those who will qualify in paper 1, only their paper 2 will be examined.

Paper 2- General Knowledge- Paper two will also be objective type and have multiple choice type questions from Maths, Reasoning, General Science and General studies. Questions will be provided in both the languages Hindi and English. The marking pattern and exam duration will be the same as paper 1.

For more details candidates can read the official notification here.