BSSC Mains Admit Card 2014 Released at bssc.bih.nic.in; Exam to be Held on December 25

BSSC Mains admit cards 2014 have been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains exam. Those who have registered for the Inter Level 1 CC exam can download BSSC Mains admit cards 2014 from the official website of the commission at bssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions printed on BSSC Mains admit card 2014 carefully before appearing for the exam. No candidate will be allowed to take the BSSC Inter Level 1 CC Main Exam 2014 without the admit card. The BSSC Mains 2014 hall ticket will carry details like name and roll number of candidates, exam centre and its address and exam schedule.

BSSC 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains 2014 exam will take place on December 25.

How to download BSSC Mains admit cards 2014

Step 1: Open Google and enter the url, bssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to information section

Step 3: Click on the link for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains exam – 2014 admit card

Step 4: Provide required details in the student log in section

Step 5: Admit Card will appear on screen

Step 6: Take printout of the admit card for the exam day

Candidates are also required to download Form 12, on which they need to affix a passport size photo at the designated place. They are also required to get it attested by a gazetted officer. Applicants need to hand over it to invigilators during the exam.

Those appearing for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains exam – 2014 are not allowed to carry any electronic item like calculator, mobile, Bluetooth, pager, among others, to the exam halls.

Candidates should check if the number printed on the question paper and OMR sheet is same. In case it is not same, they should immediately bring it to the notice of invigilators.

They are advised to fill the details like roll number and centre code carefully as in case of mismatch, their candidature may get cancelled or their result may be withheld.