BTech Students to Have Constitution as a Subject

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) affiliated colleges will now teach Constitution of India as a substitute subject to the BTech students, university’s register Dr M Manzoor Hussain said in a letter to the college principals. Students studying BTech, CE, ECE, ME, EEE, CSE, as well IT from JNTUH affiliated colleges will be able to avail the option.

Students of even semester, that is, second and third semesters of BTech and third and first-semester students of Btech readmitted students can avail the substitute subject option. Students who have already studied environmental science and technology, environmental science, or integrated property rights in 2020-21 can opt to study the Constitution of India as a substitute subject from the next academic year.

“Principals are requested to take necessary action for registration of the substitute subjects by the re-admitted candidates. They are also requested to ensure that subjects already studied are not repeated," the letter added.

The university further added that students who have completed eight years of the regular BTech and those who have completed six years of lateral entry BTech are not eligible for re-admission. The substitute subjects are not applicable for students who have been transferred from other institutions and JNUTH affiliated autonomous colleges to JNUTH affiliated colleges.

