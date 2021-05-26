BTSC Medical Officers Application Deadline Extended, All You Need to Know

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has extended the application deadline for Specialist Medical Officer (SMO) and General Medical Officers (GMO) recruitment till June 5. Earlier, the application process was to be concluded on May 24. However, keeping in view the difficulties faced by students due to Covid-19 lockdown, it has been extended till June 5. Interested and eligible candidates who have not submitted their application can do the same by visiting the official website. A total of 6,338 Medical Officer (MO) vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive, out of which 2,632 vacancies are available for General Medical Officers and 3,706 for special Medical Officers.

BTSC Medical Officer application 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type the official web address of BTSC

Step 2. Once you go to the homepage BTSC, click on “all notifications/advertisement” under the “apply online” tab

Step 3. Next, click on the application link for the respective post’s advertisement dated May 4, 2021

Step 4. Go for ‘Registration’ and read the instruction carefully and proceed further

Step 5. Fill in all the mandatory fields and submit

Step 6. Pay the application fee of RS 200 and print a copy of the application form for further reference

BTSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: Selection process

All the candidates who have submitted their applications within the closure date will be shortlisted on a merit basis. The applicants will be marked on the basis of their educational qualifications and work experience. 60 per cent weightage will be given to MBBS, 15 per cent weightage to Post graduation and 25 per cent will be given to work experience.

